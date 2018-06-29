One of the main differentiators that Waze has over its competitors, including Google Maps, is user interaction. Wazers can report accidents, road closures, police car sightings, and so on, all of which helps other users out. It's what makes the app so popular. However, Google is adding incident reporting to its own Maps app, and it's starting to pop up on people's phones.

These incident reporting prompts had first been mentioned in our Maps v9.79 teardown, but they're now beginning to go live. The prompts show when the information was last updated, and in some cases, when it was reported and when it should expire. There are three options: yes, no, and not sure. The reports in the screenshots sent concern road work and closed roads, but as we'd noted in our teardown, crashes, speed cameras, and speed traps will be supported as well.

We haven't gotten around to our Maps v9.81 teardown just yet, so we're not sure whether this is part of a server-side test or if it's going live for all with v9.81. However, we'll be sure to let you guys know what we find out as soon as possible. Nonetheless, it's nice to see that Google is finally integrating Waze features into Maps five years after its acquisition.