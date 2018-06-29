eBay really, really likes running site-wide discounts. Sometimes it's 15% and sometimes it's even 20%, but eBay has deemed today a good day for the 15% one. We're not sure how these codes are financially prudent for eBay, but hey, we're not going to complain.

The coupon code is PERFECTDAY, and it's eligible on any purchase over $25 (aside from money, gift cards/coupons, and real estate). The discount is limited to $100, which is still a sizable amount for, say, a new phone or tablet. Here are some good deals we found:

The code expires tonight, June 29th, at 9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, and we'd bet on a lot of the bigger-ticket items going out of stock early. So if you've got something you've been meaning to buy, you might want to take advantage of this quickly.