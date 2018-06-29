Article Contents
We've come to the end of another week and another month. 2018 is officially half over (almost), so it's all downhill from here, right? Doubtful, but I digress. We have a small list today to finish off June, including Adventures of Mana and Hitman Sniper, as well as some other excellent games. Just look for the things in bold.
Free
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- oO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dr. Panda Farm $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends 3 days
- 드래곤헌터 키우기: 1급 헌터 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Faster Finger - 10 Players $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Smart Launcher GSLTHEME Black $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Aurora Borealis Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- HAMOND gold - Icon pack black 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Jovo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ecobo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Herom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Modo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Galileo Pro / Offline Maps and Navigation $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pulse LED (Charge Notification) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vanilla diary: write my life $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- IDM+: Fastest Music, Video, Torrent Downloader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shapical Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Legend of the Skyfish 3.99 -> $0.99; Sales ends in 4 days
- EARTH WARS $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- REDDEN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake Paradise $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake: Roots $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Time Recoil $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.69; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black & Gold Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Golden Marble Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pinky! Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unicorn Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quantum Dots - Icon Pack (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultra Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Auto call recorder Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- App Freezer: Force stop background apps (No root) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
