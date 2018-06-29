We've come to the end of another week and another month. 2018 is officially half over (almost), so it's all downhill from here, right? Doubtful, but I digress. We have a small list today to finish off June, including Adventures of Mana and Hitman Sniper, as well as some other excellent games. Just look for the things in bold.

Free

Games

  1. Hook $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. oO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  5. Dr. Panda Farm $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends 3 days
  7. 드래곤헌터 키우기: 1급 헌터 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Faster Finger - 10 Players $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Smart Launcher GSLTHEME Black $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Aurora Borealis Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. HAMOND gold - Icon pack black 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Jovo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Ecobo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Herom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Modo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Galileo Pro / Offline Maps and Navigation $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Pulse LED (Charge Notification) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Vanilla diary: write my life $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. IDM+: Fastest Music, Video, Torrent Downloader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Shapical Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Legend of the Skyfish 3.99 -> $0.99; Sales ends in 4 days
  3. EARTH WARS $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. REDDEN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Rusty Lake Paradise $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Rusty Lake: Roots $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Time Recoil $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.69; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Black & Gold Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Golden Marble Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Pinky! Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Unicorn Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Quantum Dots - Icon Pack (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Retrofit Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Ultra Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Auto call recorder Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. App Freezer: Force stop background apps (No root) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days