Several variants of the Galaxy S7 have already received their Android 8.0 Oreo updates, but definitely not all. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint have pushed the update out in the US, and some international models have gotten Oreo as well. It's now time for the update to be delivered to the Galaxy S7 Duos (SM-G930O), which, as you might be able to tell, is a dual-SIM international model.
By now, most of us know the basics of what's included in a Samsung Oreo update, but here's a detailed list straight from Samsung:
Quick Panel
- Manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only).
- Icons will be shown at the bottom of the notification panel for notifications that aren't currently visible.
Home Screen
- Touch and hold an app to display shortcuts to common or recommended tasks within the app (supported apps only).
- Notification badges on app icons and in the notification panel are synced. Clear a notification in one location, and it will show as cleared in the other location.
Samsung Keyboard
- The Samsung keyboard toolbar gives quick access to useful functions.
- GIF keyboard lets you send GIFs using Samsung keyboard.
- More high-contrast keyboards are available.
System Performance
- Background services are limited to improve performance and battery life.
Lock Screen and Always On Display
- New clock styles for the Lock screen and Always On Display.
- Adjust the transparency of notifications to get the look you want.
Samsung account
- Control your account settings and profile information for multiple apps.
- Tap your profile picture on the main Settings page to access your profile information and account settings.
Samsung Cloud
- View and manage photos in Samsung Cloud.
- Select specific items to delete or restore from your backups.
- See how big each backup is and how many items it contains.
Smart View
- Let your phone's screen go dark when mirroring to another screen.
Samsung Dual Messenger
- Install a second copy of a messaging app so you can use two accounts at the same time. For apps that verify accounts using phone numbers, you'll need a different phone number for each account.
- Touch and hold a messaging app on the Home or Apps screen to install the second account or go to Settings → Advanced features → Dual Messenger.
Other improvements
- In Video, auto-repeat and 2x speed are added.
- Samsung Pay has improved speed and security.
- Clock offers Landscape mode and timer sound options.
- Tap the digital clock widget to go to Clock directly.
- After OS upgrade, the follow apps can be deleted as the customer wishes: Samsung Connect, Samsung Gear, Samsung Music, Game Launcher, Baidu.
The update carries build number G9300ZCU2CRF5, and Samsung says that the update was just released yesterday (or today, depending on where you are in the world). So if you have a Galaxy S7 Duos, you may want to head into your settings to check for an update.
