When you've coughed up several hundreds of dollars for a brand new TV, the last thing you want to worry about is whether it will get firmware updates over the next few years or become outdated by then. But such is the state of our modern world that this is a question we do have to ask ourselves. Luckily for Philips owners, it seems that the company is doing the right thing and planning to upgrade all of its 2014-2018 models to Android 8.0 Oreo.
The news comes to us courtesy of Toengel, an unofficial Philips blog, and there's no source being cited, so do take it with a grain of salt. According to their assessment, an official announcement might be done at IFA 2018. We'll keep our eyes open for that.
