At the start of the year, Harman announced a slew of new audio products from sub-brands JBL, AKG, and Harman Kardon. To us, the most interesting of those are the three that integrate the Google Assistant, and they're now available to pre-order on the JBL site.

First up, there's the Everest 110GA wireless in-ear model (below left), which has a cord connecting the two earbuds and inline controls. The battery lasts 8 hours with 2 hours required for a full charge. Then, the Everest 310GA (below right) is for those who prefer the on-ear form factor, with 20 hours of battery life and touch controls. Finally, the over-ear model is the Everest 710GA (above), with the same touch controls and even better longevity at 25 hours.

All three models boast JBL Pro Audio, connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.2, and come with charging cables and carrying pouches. The 310GA costs $99.95 and is expected to ship July 26th, the on-ear 310GA will set you back $199.95 but won't arrive until August 9th, and the most expensive over-ear 710GA model comes in at $249.95 but ships soonest on July 21st.

