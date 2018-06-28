After a brief period of pre-orders, the HTC U12+ is now shipping immediately from HTC and Amazon. This device seemingly ticks all the boxes with a Snapdragon 845, 18:9 display, and a big 3,500mAh battery. Sadly, even though you can buy the phone today we would probably recommend you don't.

The U12+ starts at $799 for the 64GB version. An extra $50 gets you upgraded to the 128GB edition of the phone. It's unlocked with support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. The chassis comes in either black or translucent blue, which doesn't look as cool in real life as you'd expect.

In case you missed our review of the U12+, this phone has rather terrible fake buttons that operate via HTC's Edge Sense system. The phone is bad at detecting pressure on the button "nubs," and the Edge Sense squeeze gesture is buggy. So, while the U12+ is available for purchase now, you are taking a big risk dropping $800 on it.