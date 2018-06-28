As of this week, after a long rollout, Android Messages' new web interface is finally available to everybody. Even better, it includes with it an Easter egg from Hangouts: emoticon shortcuts. You can send your friends shruggies, table flips, and even Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time," all with simple text commands. Algebraic!

The shruggie was first added to Hangouts in 2016, summonable via the command /shruggie. Building on that, several more shortcuts were added the following month, and even more last year in what was arguably Hangouts' last meaningful update. The commands' inclusion in Messages for web was shared on Reddit last week, and mentioned by Google's messaging czar Justin Uberti last night.

A few folks have noticed the easter egg commands in Android Messages for Web, like my favorite, /tableflip: (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻https://t.co/ISuxUKyyQr — Justin Uberti (@juberti) June 28, 2018

Here's all the commands we currently know to work:

/algebraic | ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)

/dealwithit , /sunglasses ( •_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

, /disapprove ಠ_ಠ

/facepalm (－‸ლ)

/happy ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ

/praisethesun \`[-|-]/

/shrug, /shruggie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

/success (•̀ᴗ•́)و ̑̑

/tableback ┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ)

/tableflip (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻

/that (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞

/this ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)

/wizard (∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ

/yuno ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)



The shortcuts only work at the very beginning of a message, so you can't throw a table flip in at the end of a rant. And although your recipient will see your emotes just fine, they can only be sent from the web version of Messages. Please, Google, ლ(ಠ益ಠლ) let us send these from the app?