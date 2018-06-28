Amazon's Fire tablets aren't exactly exciting, but they're probably the most successful Android-powered slates. The Kids Edition tablets have been particularly popular, but they only came in 8 and 7-inch variants. Now, there's a 10-inch version. Amazon is also pushing out an update to regular Fire tablets to so they can double as an Echo Show. You can even get a charging dock to complete the transformation.
Let's start with that new Kids Edition tablet, which sports a 10-inch 1920x1200 display and 32GB of storage. Like the smaller versions, the new HD 10 has a bit rubber bumper around the edge and simplified software. It comes with a 1-year FreeTime subscription for access to apps, games, books, and videos. After that, it's $2.99 per month.
The no-questions-asked 2-year warranty means even if your kid smashes the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Amazon will replace it at no charge. You can order it right now for $199.99 for shipping on July 11th.
Show Mode isn't included on Kids Edition tablets, but it will arrive on all current-gen Fire tablets starting on July 2nd. Show Mode is essentially a hands-free Alexa experience with on-screen information like you'd get with the $160 Echo Show. You can ask Alexa to show camera feeds, weather, trending news, and more. When you exit Show Mode, it's a regular tablet again.
Amazon will offer Show Mode docks for the 8-inch and 7-inch Fire HD tablets. They keep the tablets charged and propped up so you can see the display from across the room. The Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 is $34.99 (regularly $39.99), and the 10-inch version is $49.99 (regularly $54.99). They will ship on July 12th.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes bundled with a Fire HD 10 tablet, featuring a brilliant 10.1” 1080p Full HD screen, ultra-fast processor, 32 GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life, plus a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—only$199.99 (total value of over $319)
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers over 15,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games; kids also have access to tens of thousands of hand-curated, kid-friendly websites and YouTube videos
Provides tools just for parents, including Parent Dashboard, Discussion Cards, and Amazon FreeTime parental controls that give parents the ability to manage time limits by activity, set educational goals, adjust age filters, set a Bedtime for when FreeTime shuts down for the day, and more
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 28, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the newest addition to its best-selling Fire tablet lineup: the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition—Amazon’s largest tablet built from the ground up for kids. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is built around three ideas:
1. Kids want a real tablet, not a toy— Fire HD 10 Kids Edition offers a 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, an ultra-fast quad-core processor, 32 GB of storage with up to 256 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and up to 10 hours of battery life, so kids can enjoy the Full HD videos they love and play games with the fast performance they want.
2. Parents don’t want to worry about the content their kids are viewing—Includes a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers more than 15,000 books, videos, educational apps, and games that have been curated for age-appropriateness, plus access to tens of thousands of hand-selected websites and YouTube videos and world-class parental controls—at no additional cost.
3. Despite best intentions, kids break things—Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a kid-proof case available in blue, pink, or yellow, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it. No questions asked.
“Our Fire Kids Edition tablets provide the perfect balance of offering age-appropriate content kids love and tools parents trust, and we’re thrilled that customers have made us the #1 best-selling kids tablet in the U.S.,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids & Family, Amazon. “Our latest kids tablet, the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, is the largest and fastest kids tablet we’ve ever offered, with a beautiful 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, ultra-fast processor, and thousands of books, videos, apps and games—we think families are going to love it.”
The Content Kids Love, Available on the Go
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition includes a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, an all-you-can-eat subscription service that gives kids ages 3-12 unlimited access to over 15,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games with new titles added regularly. Kids can enjoy new and popular titles, like Splat the Cat, Crossy Road, Fruit Ninja, Lost in Oz, Star Wars: Puzzle Droids, Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!, and more—available from popular brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, PBS Kids, HarperCollins, and Macmillan. Parents can also add content they own, like Netflix or Minecraft, into their child’s FreeTime profile. For ultimate entertainment on the go, FreeTime Unlimited content can also be downloaded for viewing offline, such as while in the car or on an airplane. Amazon FreeTime also includes a kid-friendly web browser that provides kids with controlled access to tens of thousands of YouTube videos and websites—parents can also add more websites if they choose to. All of the content is kid-friendly, age-appropriate, and hand-selected by the Amazon FreeTime team.
After the first year, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited starts at just $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The FreeTime Unlimited subscription can be used on Fire tablets, including Fire Kids Edition tablets, Kindle e-readers, Android phones and tablets, and iOS phones and tablets. Families can also use their FreeTime Unlimited subscription to access FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa, an all-new Alexa experience for kids and parents with over 300 Audible kids’ books; kid-friendly, ad-free radio stations and playlists; character alarms; and premium Alexa skills from Disney, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, and more. FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa is available on compatible Echo devices, including Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus.
The Tools Parents Want, When They Want Them
Over 10 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service, which provides the perfect balance between giving kids the freedom of choice and unlimited access to the content they love, while providing parents peace of mind knowing that what their kids are viewing on their device is age-appropriate. Amazon FreeTime offers world-class parental controls that encourage learning before play, and give parents the ability to adjust their child’s FreeTime settings, including:
- Weekday and weekend settings—parents can set time limits by weekdays and weekends.
- Bedtime—parents can control when FreeTime shuts down for the day and turns back on the next morning.
- Educational goals and time limits—parents can set daily limits or restrict certain categories, such as apps and games, while leaving unlimited time for reading.
- Learn First—parents can block access to entertainment content until after educational goals are met each day.
- Total screen time—parents can choose a set amount of total screen time per day, after which the tablet will shut down for the day.
- Age filters—parents can adjust settings to tailor the FreeTime experience for each child and ensure the content their kids are viewing is age-appropriate for them.
- Add or remove content—parents can add titles from their own content library into FreeTime, or choose to remove unwanted FreeTime Unlimited content.
- Enable the web browser—parents can choose to enable or disable the kid-friendly web browser within FreeTime.
Additionally, Parent Dashboard continues to provide new and helpful ways for parents to manage their child’s screen time and connect with them over the digital content they’re viewing in FreeTime. With Parent Dashboard, parents simply log-in to parents.amazon.com from any web browser to access:
- Daily activity reports—parents can view the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime and determine how to manage time limits and educational goals.
- Remote parental controls—parents can adjust their child’s FreeTime settings remotely, including adding content from their personal library, setting daily goals and time limits, enabling the web browser, pausing the device, and more—all without tracking down their child’s device.
- Discussion Cards—similar to a family book club, parents can access summaries and sample questions based on the books, videos, educational apps and websites that are viewed within FreeTime. Discussion Cards also provide ideas for ways to connect online experiences with real-world activities, such as “volunteer at the local animal shelter to help homeless dogs and cats.”
“We hear from parents how important it is to have the tools they need to make decisions about their child’s screen time,” said Kurt Beidler. “We work hard to provide parents with those tools so they can stay connected to their child’s digital experience, including FreeTime parental controls and Parent Dashboard, which make it easy for parents to participate in their child’s activity and adjust tablet settings remotely.”
Availability
The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for pre-order starting today for $199.99 (a total value of over $319) at www.amazon.com/FireHD10KidsEdition and starts shipping July 11. It is available in three fun color options: blue, pink, and yellow.
As a special introductory offer, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets are available in a multi-pack option so every member of the family can enjoy one. Buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets and save $100—that’s 25 percent off.
Show Mode offers an immersive hands-free Alexa experience for Fire tablets—just ask Alexa to show your calendar, video flash briefings, weather, timers, movie trailers, camera feeds, and more—with full screen visual responses that are optimized to be glanceable whether up close or across the room
New Show Mode Charging Dock automatically switches your Fire tablet into Show Mode for an Alexa experience the whole family can use—ask Alexa to add items to your shopping or to do lists, call your mom, or see who is at the front door
Simply place your Fire tablet into the Show Mode Charging Dock on the kitchen counter or tabletop for easy charging; enjoy your movies, TV shows, books, apps, and games while in the dock or pick up the tablet to take them with you on the go
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 28, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced Show Mode: a new, immersive hands-free Alexa experience for Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets that provides full-screen visuals that complement voice responses from Alexa. Show Mode lets you ask Alexa to see trending news, weather, camera feeds, and more—all glanceable whether you’re up close or across the room. Also available is the new Show Mode Charging Dock, a docking station for current generation Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets that automatically transitions the tablet into Show Mode and holds the device at an adjustable angle while charging.
“Last year, we introduced Alexa hands-free on the Fire HD 10 and customers are loving it—in fact, the Fire HD 10 is now our highest-rated Fire tablet,” said Kevin Keith, General Manager, Amazon Devices. “We’re now taking that Alexa experience one step further with Show Mode and the Show Mode Charging Dock. Place your tablet into the dock and it transforms into a more immersive Alexa experience—just ask to see the weather, news, a TV show, make a video call, and more; pick up your tablet from the dock to access your favorite apps, books, and websites. It’s a whole new way for customers to use and enjoy their Fire tablets.”
Using the Show Mode Charging Dock, just ask Alexa to show you a recipe, set a timer, and then announce that dinner’s ready through other Echo devices in your home—all hands-free. You can also ask Alexa to start a video call with friends and family, watch a movie or TV show, play your flash briefing or Audible book on your Fire tablet while in the Show Mode Charging Dock; or if you want to move to a different room—just grab the tablet and go.
You can also use Show Mode to play your favorite music. Just ask Alexa to play a song, station, or genre and Show Mode displays the song lyrics on your tablet screen. For even richer audio sound, connect your Fire tablet to an external speaker via Bluetooth.
The Show Mode Charging Dock design is small enough to fit on a kitchen counter, nightstand, or desk and is easy to use for wire-free charging. It comes with a case and adjustable stand—just place your Fire tablet in the case and drop it into the stand; magnets on the case will guide the tablet into position for charging while the stand holds your Fire tablet at an adjustable angle for easy viewing.
Availability
As a special introductory offer, Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 is $34.99 (regularly $39.99) and is available for pre-order at www.amazon.com/ShowModeDock8. Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 is $49.99 (regularly $54.99) and is available for pre-order at www.amazon.com/ShowModeDock10. Show Mode Charging Dock will begin shipping on July 12.
Show Mode Charging Dock is also available bundled with a Fire HD 8 tablet starting at $109.98—a $10 savings, or bundled with a Fire HD 10 tablet starting at $189.98—a $15 savings. Additional Show Mode Charging Dock stands and cases will also be available on Amazon.comstarting July 12.
Show Mode will be delivered to current generation Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets via a free, over-the-air software update, rolling out to customers starting July 2.
