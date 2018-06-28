Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes bundled with a Fire HD 10 tablet, featuring a brilliant 10.1” 1080p Full HD screen, ultra-fast processor, 32 GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life, plus a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—only$199.99 (total value of over $319)

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers over 15,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games; kids also have access to tens of thousands of hand-curated, kid-friendly websites and YouTube videos

Provides tools just for parents, including Parent Dashboard, Discussion Cards, and Amazon FreeTime parental controls that give parents the ability to manage time limits by activity, set educational goals, adjust age filters, set a Bedtime for when FreeTime shuts down for the day, and more

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 28, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the newest addition to its best-selling Fire tablet lineup: the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition—Amazon’s largest tablet built from the ground up for kids. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is built around three ideas:

1. Kids want a real tablet, not a toy— Fire HD 10 Kids Edition offers a 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, an ultra-fast quad-core processor, 32 GB of storage with up to 256 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and up to 10 hours of battery life, so kids can enjoy the Full HD videos they love and play games with the fast performance they want.

2. Parents don’t want to worry about the content their kids are viewing—Includes a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers more than 15,000 books, videos, educational apps, and games that have been curated for age-appropriateness, plus access to tens of thousands of hand-selected websites and YouTube videos and world-class parental controls—at no additional cost.

3. Despite best intentions, kids break things—Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a kid-proof case available in blue, pink, or yellow, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it. No questions asked.

“Our Fire Kids Edition tablets provide the perfect balance of offering age-appropriate content kids love and tools parents trust, and we’re thrilled that customers have made us the #1 best-selling kids tablet in the U.S.,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids & Family, Amazon. “Our latest kids tablet, the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, is the largest and fastest kids tablet we’ve ever offered, with a beautiful 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, ultra-fast processor, and thousands of books, videos, apps and games—we think families are going to love it.”

The Content Kids Love, Available on the Go

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition includes a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, an all-you-can-eat subscription service that gives kids ages 3-12 unlimited access to over 15,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games with new titles added regularly. Kids can enjoy new and popular titles, like Splat the Cat, Crossy Road, Fruit Ninja, Lost in Oz, Star Wars: Puzzle Droids, Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!, and more—available from popular brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, PBS Kids, HarperCollins, and Macmillan. Parents can also add content they own, like Netflix or Minecraft, into their child’s FreeTime profile. For ultimate entertainment on the go, FreeTime Unlimited content can also be downloaded for viewing offline, such as while in the car or on an airplane. Amazon FreeTime also includes a kid-friendly web browser that provides kids with controlled access to tens of thousands of YouTube videos and websites—parents can also add more websites if they choose to. All of the content is kid-friendly, age-appropriate, and hand-selected by the Amazon FreeTime team.

After the first year, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited starts at just $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The FreeTime Unlimited subscription can be used on Fire tablets, including Fire Kids Edition tablets, Kindle e-readers, Android phones and tablets, and iOS phones and tablets. Families can also use their FreeTime Unlimited subscription to access FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa, an all-new Alexa experience for kids and parents with over 300 Audible kids’ books; kid-friendly, ad-free radio stations and playlists; character alarms; and premium Alexa skills from Disney, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, and more. FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa is available on compatible Echo devices, including Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus.

The Tools Parents Want, When They Want Them

Over 10 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service, which provides the perfect balance between giving kids the freedom of choice and unlimited access to the content they love, while providing parents peace of mind knowing that what their kids are viewing on their device is age-appropriate. Amazon FreeTime offers world-class parental controls that encourage learning before play, and give parents the ability to adjust their child’s FreeTime settings, including:

Weekday and weekend settings —parents can set time limits by weekdays and weekends.

—parents can set time limits by weekdays and weekends. Bedtime —parents can control when FreeTime shuts down for the day and turns back on the next morning.

—parents can control when FreeTime shuts down for the day and turns back on the next morning. Educational goals and time limits —parents can set daily limits or restrict certain categories, such as apps and games, while leaving unlimited time for reading.

—parents can set daily limits or restrict certain categories, such as apps and games, while leaving unlimited time for reading. Learn First —parents can block access to entertainment content until after educational goals are met each day.

—parents can block access to entertainment content until after educational goals are met each day. Total screen time —parents can choose a set amount of total screen time per day, after which the tablet will shut down for the day.

—parents can choose a set amount of total screen time per day, after which the tablet will shut down for the day. Age filters —parents can adjust settings to tailor the FreeTime experience for each child and ensure the content their kids are viewing is age-appropriate for them.

—parents can adjust settings to tailor the FreeTime experience for each child and ensure the content their kids are viewing is age-appropriate for them. Add or remove content —parents can add titles from their own content library into FreeTime, or choose to remove unwanted FreeTime Unlimited content.

—parents can add titles from their own content library into FreeTime, or choose to remove unwanted FreeTime Unlimited content. Enable the web browser—parents can choose to enable or disable the kid-friendly web browser within FreeTime.

Additionally, Parent Dashboard continues to provide new and helpful ways for parents to manage their child’s screen time and connect with them over the digital content they’re viewing in FreeTime. With Parent Dashboard, parents simply log-in to parents.amazon.com from any web browser to access:

Daily activity reports —parents can view the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime and determine how to manage time limits and educational goals.

—parents can view the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime and determine how to manage time limits and educational goals. Remote parental controls —parents can adjust their child’s FreeTime settings remotely, including adding content from their personal library, setting daily goals and time limits, enabling the web browser, pausing the device, and more—all without tracking down their child’s device.

—parents can adjust their child’s FreeTime settings remotely, including adding content from their personal library, setting daily goals and time limits, enabling the web browser, pausing the device, and more—all without tracking down their child’s device. Discussion Cards—similar to a family book club, parents can access summaries and sample questions based on the books, videos, educational apps and websites that are viewed within FreeTime. Discussion Cards also provide ideas for ways to connect online experiences with real-world activities, such as “volunteer at the local animal shelter to help homeless dogs and cats.”

“We hear from parents how important it is to have the tools they need to make decisions about their child’s screen time,” said Kurt Beidler. “We work hard to provide parents with those tools so they can stay connected to their child’s digital experience, including FreeTime parental controls and Parent Dashboard, which make it easy for parents to participate in their child’s activity and adjust tablet settings remotely.”

Availability

The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for pre-order starting today for $199.99 (a total value of over $319) at www.amazon.com/FireHD10KidsEdition and starts shipping July 11. It is available in three fun color options: blue, pink, and yellow.

As a special introductory offer, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets are available in a multi-pack option so every member of the family can enjoy one. Buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets and save $100—that’s 25 percent off.