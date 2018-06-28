Samsung and Apple have come to an agreement in a patent dispute so protracted it's become a running joke. Following seven years of verdicts and appeals, a California judge has filed a motion stating the case has been settled, and any further claims will be dismissed. The sum of the settlement hasn't been disclosed.

In 2012, Samsung was found to have violated a number of Apple's patents and ordered to pay $1.05 billion. Since then, Samsung has made repeated appeals. In the most recent retrial, Apple was seeking about $1 billion in damages; Samsung argued it should only owe $28 million.

Last month, Apple was awarded $538 million in damages for patent violations in a number of Samsung devices; 2011's Samsung Galaxy S 4G was responsible for about $77 million in damages on its own.

Neither Apple nor Samsung has commented on the settlement.