SONY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY FOR XPERIA™ XZ2 PREMIUM, WORLD’S ONLY SMARTPHONE WITH 4K HDR RECORDING AND DISPLAY

The world's only smartphone with 4K HDR movie recording and 4K HDR display, so you can capture stunning 4K HDR movies and play them back directly in the palm of your hand

Exclusive Xperia Ear Duo bundle[i] available from Amazon.com

World’s highest ISO sensitivity video recording in a smartphone, 12800 for video and 51200 for photos, with bright live view-finder

San Mateo, California June 27, 2018 - Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) is pleased to announce that the top-of-the-line Xperia XZ2 Premium, the latest addition to its acclaimed Xperia XZ2 line, will be available in the United States for pre-order online at Amazon and Best Buy from July 9, 2018. The new innovative flagship smartphone can then be purchased online from both retailers starting July 30, 2018 at a suggested retail price of $999.99. When purchased from Amazon, Xperia XZ2 Premium comes bundled with Xperia Ear Duo for the same price of $999.99.

Incorporating Sony’s first dual-camera and the Aube fusion image signal processor (ISP) system, the latest in 4K HDR display technology, and overall performance improvements, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is a no-compromise, high-performance smartphone that combines the immersive innovations for optimizing mobile entertainment experiences that the Xperia XZ2 is known for with the ability to capture and showcase stunningly beautiful videos and photos that go even beyond what the human eye can see.

For the first time, Sony brings together two proprietary camera sensors – the state-of-the-art 19MP memory-stacked image sensor and a 12MP black-and-white sensor – to act as one dual-camera module that captures amazing details even in low-light conditions. Both sensors process data in real-time through Aube, a new fusion image signaling processor from Sony. Together, this creates high-quality, low-noise images previously not possible on a smartphone. The camera can capture video at the ultra-high sensitivity of ISO 12800 (and ISO 51200 for pictures).[ii] The camera can also record videos in 960 fps (frames per second) Super Slow-Motion in either 1080p Full HD or HD, record 4K HDR videos, and create 3D scans of yourself or others.

Xperia XZ2 Premium sports the world’s highest resolution 5.8” 4K HDR display, upgraded to include white pixel for better candela (900cd) and brightness while also reducing display power consumption. The XZ2 Premium is also the world’s only smartphone to have both 4K HDR movie recording and a 4K HDR display in one package.[iii] With Advanced X-Reality image processing technology, the picture quality of videos, whether downloaded or streamed, is up-scaled automatically to near-HDR quality, adding missing pixels, crispness, clarity, and textures, and reducing noise, for a better overall viewing experience.

As for audio, Sony continues to make strides in its stereo S-Force Front Surround Sound speakers, achieving clear and more dynamic sound by expanding both the low- and high-range frequency response and optimizing the high-precision signal processing. The XZ2 Premium is equipped with Sony’s Dynamic Vibration System, a combination of Sony sound analysis technology that generates optimized vibration patterns and a unique low frequency actuator that creates a synchronized visual-sound vibration that makes you feel what you see and hear. The Dynamic Vibration System stimulates the senses to deliver more immersive music, video, and gaming experiences.

Housed in an all-new “ambient flow” design and IP68 water-resistant[iv] seamless glass look with Corning’s durable 3D Gorilla Glass 5, XZ2 Premium is powered by the best-in-class Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 processor, with a 3540mAh battery and fast Qi wireless charging capability to keep this smartphone going all day long. Combining innovative camera, audio, visual, and haptic technology, Xperia XZ2 Premium from Sony is the ultimate smartphone for captivating your senses with superior entertainment capability and pushing the boundaries in content creation.

When purchased from Amazon, Xperia XZ2 Premium comes with Xperia Ear Duo, which offers a new listening experience while staying connected to the world. Xperia Ear Duo allows users to enjoy their music, make calls, receive messages about their schedule, the weather, and more – all while being able to hear their surroundings.

For more information about Xperia XZ2 Premium, please visit: https://www.sonymobile.com/us/products/phones/xperia-xz2-premium/

XPERIA XZ2 PREMIUM KEY FEATURES:

· Sony’s first dual camera module with the Aube fusion image signaling processor (ISP).

· 19MP 1/2.3” 1.22UM F1.8 Motion Eye main camera system with 1080p Full HD Super Slow-Motion video capture at 960 frames per second. Plus, 12MP 1/2.3” 1.55UM F1.6 black-and-white sensor. World’s highest sensitivity ISO 12800 for video (ISO 51200 for pictures).

· Larger 13MP 1/3.06” low-light front camera sensor with display flash and selfie 3D scan.

· World’s only 5.8-inch 4K HDR display with white pixel inclusion for brighter screen (900cd) with less power consumption, combined with 4K HDR video recording capability.

· Automatic up-conversion of SDR streaming and downloaded video into near HDR-quality experiences.

· Chrome mirror-coated 3D Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back.

· IP68 water-resistant.

· Always-on fingerprint sensor.

· Innovative force-feedback experience with new Sony Dynamic Vibration System.

· S-Force Front Surround Sound speakers.

· Hi-Res Audio.

· LDAC and DSEE-HX support.

· Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4x4 MIMO. Dual SIM slots. 6GB RAM/64GB Universal Flash storage (accesses data at 1.5GB/s) with up to 400GB MicroSDXC card support.

· Google Android O.

· 3540mAh battery and fast Qi wireless charging.

· PS4 Remote Play support.

· Two finishes: Chrome Black, Chrome Silver.

Full specifications for XZ2 Premium can be found here: https://www.sonymobile.com/us /products/phones/xperia-xz2-premium/specifications

About Sony Mobile Communications

Sony Mobile Communications is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation, a leading global innovator of audio, video, game, communications, key device and information technology products for both the consumer and professional markets. With its music, pictures, computer entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world. Through its Xperia™ smartphone and tablet portfolio, as well as innovative smart products, Sony Mobile Communications delivers the best of Sony technology, premium content and services, and easy connectivity to Sony’s world of networked entertainment experiences. For more information: www.sonymobile.com

