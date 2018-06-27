NVIDIA began updating the SHIELD Android TV to Oreo a few weeks ago, but that update was quickly halted to address several issues. Now, NVIDIA says the Oreo update is all fixed up and ready to go. The v7.0 update includes a new home screen, more apps, bundled games, and more.
Here's the full changelog for the SHIELD Experience 7.0.
- A Brand New Home Screen: All your entertainment is now in one place with Android 8.0 Oreo. Live TV, video-on-demand, streaming media, and games - it’s all there and it’s fully customizable!
- Favorite Apps: You choose the apps and the order! Hold the Select button on an app to move it. To access all your apps, hold the Home button or select the red Apps icon.
- Play Next: Continue where you left off in TV shows, movies, and games. To add content to Play Next, navigate to the content and hold the Select button. Note: Not all apps support Play Next.
- Channels: Discover new entertainment from your favorite apps. You choose the channels and the order. Navigate left on a channel to move or remove it. Note: Not all apps support Channels.
- Apps are TV Channels: Organize your favorite apps into a “TV guide” style layout. See shows from each app on the home screen.
- Amazon Prime Video Gets a Big Update: Discovering new shows has never been easier with the new Prime Video user interface. New features include the ability to add and remove shows to your Watchlist and more.
- PLEX Media Server Expands Storage Options: Your server’s app data (metadata, background art, and more) can now be moved to USB storage devices. From the PLEX app, go to Settings > Plex Media Server > Storage Location.
- Watch Live Sports with ESPN+: Cut the cord and watch live sports on ESPN without a cable plan. The ESPN+ subscription service is now available on the ESPN app.
- Enjoy YouTube Red Originals in 4K Ultra HD on YouTube TV: Watch original series like Cobra Kai in 4K. Plus, enjoy your live sports in full HD at 60FPS for smooth live action gameplay in top channels like CBS and NBC.
- FandangoNOW Offers Huge Selection of Movies in 4K Ultra HD: You can now watch the newest movies including Black Panther in stunning 4K Ultra HD.
- Enjoy the New SmartThings Hub Update: Certain automations that control Zigbee and Z-wave devices can now run locally without requiring cloud processing, leading to faster response time.
- Watch CNBC: Stream CNBC’s business news, financial information, and market data or log in with your TV service provider to watch CNBC Live’s primetime shows like Mad Money, Closing Bell, and Shark Tank.
- Watch Dish Network: SHIELD is now your Dish Network cable box with the Dish Anywhere app. Access live TV, recorded shows, or on-demand movies.
- Discover your Dream Home: Search for new homes and view immersive photos and video walkthroughs on your big screen TV.
- What’s New on Google Assistant: Google Assistant Adds 6 New Voices
- Open Settings -> Preferences on the Google Assistant app on your phone.
- New smart home partners:
- Arlo cameras
- Emerson Sensi
- Ikea Tadfri
- LG Smart Appliances
- Scenes support for Phillips Hue
- New services:
- UPS
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Lonely Planet Travel Guide
- New games:
- Shadowgun Legends
- Crashlands
- Morphite
- Dandara
- The latest monthly Android security updates
- Quick access to Settings when you’re on the home screen by holding the Back button
- Support for high polling rate gaming mice for NVIDIA GameStream
- Improved support for game controllers:
- Customize SHIELD controller thumbstick dead zones (Settings-> Apps-> Input viewer)
- Xbox 360 and DualShock 4 v2 controllers
- DualShock 4 controllers using USB wireless adapter
- Adds “Connect” option to re-pair disconnected Bluetooth accessories (Settings->Accessories)
- Ability to connect to Wi-Fi without disconnecting Ethernet (Settings-> Network-> Ethernet)
- General stability fixes on SHIELD remote (2017) and controller (2017)
- Latest accessory firmware versions:
- SHIELD controller (2017): v1.24
- SHIELD controller (2015): v1.96/99/3.71/0.32
- SHIELD remote (2017): v1.33
- SHIELD remote (rechargeable): v.1.30
Android TV on the SHIELD now has your app list up at the top. You can press and hold to move them around so your favorites are more accessible as well. Below that is the Play next queue. The last section consists of Channels for content in certain apps like NVIDIA games and Netflix. So, apps are treated more like TV channels. SHIELD also supports more smart home integrations (Arlo, LG, etc.) and you get games like Shadowgun Legends and Chrashlands.
Great news – SHIELD Upgrade Experience 7.0 is rolling out today for all users. If you don’t receive a push notification, you can manually check for updates under Settings > About > System Updates. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/ar6VZcMzDY
— NVIDIA SHIELD (@nvidiashield) June 27, 2018
While the update had to go back into development, NVIDIA didn't see fit to bump the security patch level. It's still rolling out with the May update. The update should be available on all devices today, so check yours for an update. It'll clock in north of 1GB.
