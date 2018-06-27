A couple of weeks ago, Samsung announced a second version of its Chromebook Plus with some improvements but also some drawbacks. Now you can buy this Chromebook Plus v2 from Best Buy if you're interested, for $499.99.

The new version replaces the ARM processor with an Intel Celeron chip and adds a second camera on the keyboard that becomes a rear shooter in tablet mode. However, the display drops in resolution from 1600p to 1920 x 1080 and switches from a 3:2 ratio to 16:9. The rest of the specs are mostly the same — 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 2 USB-C ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, MicroSD reader, and headphone jack. The convertible design is unchanged and it still comes with a stow-away pen.

If those specs appeal to you, you can grab one from Best Buy now for $499.99 with free shipping. And just in case you're wondering, the Google Play Store is supported out of the box.