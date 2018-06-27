The HTC U12+ isn't a great phone, but if you bought one anyway, I have some good news for you. HTC just released the kernel source code for the U12+, allowing developers to more easily create custom recoveries and ROMs for the company's latest flagship.

There are multiple kernel source packages now available on HTC's Developer Center, each for a different regional variant of the phone. That includes the Arabic, Russian, CIS, Indian, Taiwanese, EU, HK, and worldwide models. All of the packages are around 425 MB.