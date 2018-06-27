Ads are big business. They're how the Google services we use — search, Gmail, Maps — are available free of charge. Now, Google has announced that it's restructuring various advertising products, retiring the AdWords and DoubleClick brands in favor of some new, more straightforward brands: Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, and Google Ad Manager.

"The new Google Ads brand represents the full range of advertising capabilities" Google offers, the company said in a blog post. Google Ads brings new options specifically for small businesses, and additional new ad campaign types will be announced next month.

DoubleClick advertiser products and the clumsily-named Google Analytics 360 Suite are merging into Google Marketing Platform. The new product will incorporate various chunks of DoubleClick in new advertising functionality Google is calling Display & Video 360 (which is equally as opaque and clumsy as any of the now-retired old product names). DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange, meanwhile, will merge into a new "complete and unified programmatic platform" in Google Ad Manager.

A Google Marketing presentation will be live-streamed on July 10th. If you're interested in the future of Google's ad products, you can sign up to watch here.