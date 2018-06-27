There's no shortage of truly wireless earbuds on the market these days, with entrants from Apple, Bose, Bragi, Samsung, and more all having their own strengths and weaknesses. Jaybird's RUN is a pretty good option, with a connectivity issue being addressed shortly after launch. One of our main complaints was pricing, but this $45 drop to $134.99 on Amazon addresses that problem.

Our favorite part about the Jaybird RUN was its great fit, which a lot of wireless earbuds unfortunately don't have. Audio is pretty good, though it's not class-leading, and battery life is alright. We initially complained about the connectivity and price as well, though the problem we had with the connection was quickly fixed (though some other owners have other issues), and the price has obviously been addressed with this deal.

The current price of $134.99 is $45 off the MSRP and the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. The discount is only available on the Jet (black) color. Prime shipping is free, though you will have to wait until July 2nd for the earbuds to ship.