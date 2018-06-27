Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a timing-based arcade game, a stealthy action game, a pixel-based visual novel, a wave-based arcade game, a truck driving simulator, and a real-time multiplayer puzzle game. Without further ado:

Time Jump

LILA SOFT's Time Jump is a game that's all about timing, figuratively and literally. You see, you are tasked with timing your jumps so that you will avoid the timepiece arms swinging around each stage. This can be trickier than you may at first suspect, since each arm will move at a different pace, and each stage will contain an entirely different pace than the last. Still, this is a solid casual time waster with a cute theme and intuitive gameplay, so make sure to check it out if that sounds interesting to you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece (one time purchase to remove ads)

--

Tap to jump over the clock hands. Tap and hold to slow down the time. Collect various jumpers. Jump as many the clock hands as possible.

Sneak Ops

Sneak Ops is a pixel-based stealth game. You'll move from one room to the next collecting disks. These disks can be used to purchase a save at preset save points. Obviously collecting each disc will be difficult thanks to the many enemies and cameras that litter your surroundings. There are also new levels added each and every day, which should keep things feeling fresh for quite a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

A new sneaking mission every day. Sneak Ops is a strategic, stealth based action game where the goal is to not get caught. Do you accept the mission? Knock out guards, avoid security cameras and crawl through tunnels in this high tech military base that changes daily.

Town of Tides

Town of Tides may look like pixel-based RPG, but it is actually a visual novel. This is a deviation from Daigo Studio's other games as those were more about gameplay than story. Now that the company is testing out a new writer, things have definitely taken a new turn. If you enjoy a heavy dose of atmosphere and intriguing storytelling instead of skill-based gameplay, then you'll probably going to want to check out Town of Tides.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

This is a tale of a man who got tired of living in the restless city and moved to a small town by the sea. What he experiences in the "Town of Tides" changes him forever...... In this game, you can simply enjoy the story, with no battles nor puzzles. Enjoy the retro atmosphere in pixels.

1655F

111% is a developer that has consistently released games that are often difficult to explain. This is thanks to their off the wall originality, which is often a missing feature in the majority of titles in the mobile gaming market. The company's latest title is called 1655F, and it plays a lot like a classic arcade game. Your job is to go from floor to floor in some sort of castle as you defeat wave after wave of enemies with a few of your card-based magical abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

--

This is a retro arcade strategy game. As a notorious dark magician, team up with underworld creatures and fight. Bring revenge…. Win for justice and bring back peace to world.

Use various spells to win the battle.

Upgrade your underworld monsters, make the army stronger.

Hatch eggs, get legendary pet.

Enjoy unique fun stages

Check out who’s on the highest floor. (Leaderboard)

Euro Truck Driver 2018

Ovidiu Pop is a developer that has definitely found its niche in the mobile marketplace. The company concentrates on developing vehicular simulation games that range from trucks to buses, to trains. Euro Truck Driver 2018 is obviously themed around driving long distance big rigs throughout Europe, and it is the latest edition released in the series. You can expect to find a few popular European trucking brands, as well as plenty of environments to drive through including ones filled with snow, deserts, mountains, and cities.

Monetization: $9.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $28.99

--

Want to know what driving a real truck feels like? Euro Truck Driver - 2018 is the best truck simulator that allows you to experience next-gen graphics, awesome features and realistic trucking scenarios. This Euro Truck Simulator features many truck brands, with realistic engine sounds and detailed interiors.

Raskulls: Online

Halfbrick Studios Raskulls: Online is undoubtedly a free-to-play game, but since it is still in testing, it's monetization has yet to be activated. That means you can play this online multiplayer real-time puzzle game for free right now without having to worry about any IAPs rearing their ugly head just as you start having fun. This will assuredly change in the near future, which is why you should probably check this out sometime soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (yet)

--

The Raskulls are back. From the creators of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride comes the next evolution of Raskulls, an online real-time multiplayer puzzle game starring the bad-to-the-bone Raskulls family. With the lovable, yet completely self-centred King leading the charge, his band of merry Raskulls – Dragon, Duck, Koala, Devil, Witch Doctor and more – are back.

