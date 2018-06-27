Article Contents
The final week of June is almost over, believe it or not. Take a break from the heat and check out what's on offer today. The notable one is, as you might have guessed, Baldur's Gate II. If you get bored, be sure to revisit Monday's large list, too.
Free
Apps
- Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 15 Minute Workout $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- DocSense Pro (OCR Text Scanner) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GiGa File Manager - File Explorer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Monster Numbers: Math for kids $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Message Quest — adventures of Feste (with ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AMOLED 4K PRO Wallpapers (2960x1440)📱👌 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aurora Borealis Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- OLED 4K PRO Wallpapers (2960x1440)📱👌 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Luver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zirex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Souron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuadrix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SciFi Particles Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wiva - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $39.90 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- TextGrabber – image to text: OCR & translate photo $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- IRREGULAR METERonome $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2018: Complete 3D Human Body $24.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Аудиогид по Санкт-Петербургу! 500 Аудиогидов! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3C Toolbox Pro $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Smart Control Premium (OBDII) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monkey GO Happy $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black silver blue Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Draft - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hi-Tech UI Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plexus Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Particles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spring - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vincent Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Motivation Pro $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones Stress Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
