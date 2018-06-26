Google Photos knows everything about you, and by "everything" we mean everything. Yes, including your 4/20 activities. Your smoke vapors have gone all the way up to its cloud servers and it can find every single one of them. You must have thought this is pot-entially harmless, but knowing Google, that weed be a little naive.
In case you can't tell from the screenshot above, Google Photos finds relevant results for a "420" search. That might come in handy if, for some reason, you don't recall the exact events around a certain timespan.
Alternative titles:
- Google Pot-ohs knows what you've been smoking but is not ganja tell on you
- Android P is for Pot
- Turns out Bugdroid is green for a reason
- Google Photos knows what you've been smoking, is more disappointed than angry
- Google Photos is going off with a bong
- Google Photos gets kush sync
- 420 blaze it: Google Photos is slightly dazed, looking for Starbursts
- Google Photos knows if you're holding [It'd be a lot cooler if you were]
- Thanks:
- David
Comments