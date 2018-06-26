If you live in Brazil, Google says you can now use a new payment method to purchase apps, games, movies, books, and music from the Play Store: Mercado Pago. The service seems to be among the top online payment solutions in Brazil, and is joining credit and debit cards as well as gift cards as a means of paying for content on Google Play.

Since I don't live in Brazil, I can't verify whether this is already available or not (several Google searches didn't turn up any results). Google's support page for payment methods was just updated to mention it, so odds are it is either already possible to add Mercado Pago or it will be very soon.