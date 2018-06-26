Google Pay has finally landed in Germany with support for four local banks. Users can download the app from the Play Store and start adding supported credit and debit cards today.

A rumor that surfaced earlier this month, citing several sources familiar with Google’s plans, claimed that Google Pay was scheduled to make its official debut in Germany by the end of June, with Commerzbank being at least one of its banking partners. As it turns out, those claims were right on the money.

Android users in Germany noticed on Monday that they could finally start adding cards to the Google Pay app. A Google Pay Help page confirms that four local banks — Wirecard, Comdirect, Commerzbank, and N26 — are now supported. However, you’ll need a compatible card.

It seems all MasterCard cards are supported, as well as the vast majority offered by Visa. However, American Express, girocard, Visa TUI, Visa Deutsche Bahn, and Visa Tchibo Plus cards are not. Likewise, corporate credit and business credit cards offered by Commerzbank are not supported, either.

To start using Google Pay, simply download the app from the Play Store if it isn’t already installed on your device and follow the setup process to add a supported card. Once you’re signed up, you’re good to start paying for purchases with your smartphone.