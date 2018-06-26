Are you still using the speaker on your phone to make calls, like an animal? No one wants to be on a call with someone who sounds like they're in a tunnel. Lucky for you, we've partnered with eMeet to give away not one, not two, but three of their M2 Bluetooth wireless speakerphones. If you want to buy one outright, we also have an exclusive coupon code that will take 15% off the normal price.

This speakerphone has a four-microphone array, with an effective range of 26 feet. It also features echo cancellation and noise isolation, so everyone on the other line will hear you perfectly. Do you want to have a meeting in the middle of a busy Chuck-E-Cheese with 30 kids screaming around you? I don't know why you would, but the other line will probably hear you just fine!

Since the M2 uses regular Bluetooth, it works with almost every computer, phone, and tablet on the market. eMeet has also tested a wide variety of conferencing/chat software to ensure compatibility, including Zoom, Skype, WebEx, Goto Meeting, Google Hangouts, FaceTime, and more. There are some other nice features, like interactive lights, a dynamic equalizer, and a one-touch smart button to launch whatever digital assistant is on the connected device.

The eMeet M2 normally goes for $189.99 on Amazon, but you can use our exclusive coupon code to take 15% off. Just enter code DEALNEWSM2 at checkout, and the price will drop to $178.

This giveaway will run from Tuesday, June 26 to 11:59pm PT on Friday, June 29. Three winners will be selected, and each will receive one eMeet M2 Bluetooth speakerphone. Only residents from North America and Europe may enter.

