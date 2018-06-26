Gboard added the option to use your phone's camera to create custom GIFs in May. The tool came with a few fun effects to apply over the clips, too, like question marks to express confusion and mock "breaking news" chyrons. An update today brings a few new GIF effects and custom text overlays, as well as more practical improvements like support for additional languages.

As is often the case with new features, we caught wind of the new GIF options in a teardown earlier this month. The new effects are hearts that surround the center of the frame, a window shade that opens to reveal your GIF, and a box of popcorn at the bottom of the screen. You're also now able to add text in a number of colors over any GIF you make.

The update also brings with it new language support, both for Gboard itself and for sticker search. Here's the changelog:

WHAT'S NEW • Add text to Make a GIF

• Search stickers in 15 more languages

• 28 new languages: Bagri, Batak Toba, Bench, Bhili, Capiznon, Chavacano, Eastern Min, Fiji Hindi, Ge'ez, Gurani, Ingush, Karachay, Khorasani Turkic, Kipsigis, Maharashtrian Konkani, Lezgian, Mizo, Maguindanao, Malay (Brunei), Maranao, Southern Min, Northern Sami, Qashqa'i, Rinconada Bikol, Surjapuri, Tausug, Upper Saxon, Vasavi

The update is rolling out now. You can also grab the latest version over at APK Mirror.