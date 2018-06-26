Firefox 57 'Quantum' launched last year with major performance enhancements on the desktop, but the new Quantum CSS engine only arrived on Android last month. Firefox 61 has now been released across all platforms, and the Android version includes more speed optimizations.

Here's the full changelog for the Android release, courtesy of Mozilla:

Quantum CSS improvements which improve page rendering times

Faster scrolling due to treating touch event listeners as passive by default

Improved security: On-by-default support for the latest draft of the TLS 1.3 specification

Fixed a recurring crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 devices running Android Oreo (8.0)

Firefox 61 also includes some web features for developers, like new values for certain CSS properties, the PerformanceServerTiming API, and more. You can download Firefox 61 from the Play Store below, from Mozilla's website, or from APKMirror.