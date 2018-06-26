Do you need some new smart and useful gadgets in your home? Maybe you want a doorbell camera to keep an eye on visitors and delivery packages while you're not home, or maybe you need a smart thermostat to save on power and keep your house at an ideal temperature all the time. In that case, Nest should catch your eye — even more so now that you can grab a few of its products at a discount.

Three items in Nest's portfolio are being discounted, but the deals aren't that outstanding on their own. The new Nest Hello doorbell is shedding $30 from its price, the Thermostat E is only going down $20, and the third-generation Learning Thermostat is $50 off. What makes these regular discounts more enticing is that Nest is giving away a free Google Home Mini with every purchase — a value of $49. When you factor that in, these are some of the best savings we've seen. If you're interested, you can grab any product from the links below. The deals will last until July 8, 2018 at 11:59pm PT.

Nest Hello doorbell $229 -> $199 ($30 off) with free Home Mini:

Nest Learning Thermostat $249 -> $199 ($50 off) with free Home Mini:

Nest Thermostat E $169 -> $149 ($20 off) with free Home Mini: