HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has today announced that the new Nokia 3.1 will be available to buy from Amazon and Best Buy for $159 starting July 2.

Delivering premium experiences and a sophisticated aluminum design, the Nokia 3.1 exudes the quality and craftsmanship you expect from a Nokia smartphone. By joining the Android One family, Nokia 3.1 is endorsed by Google as a best-in-class experience across hardware and software for its price point.

Premium design

Like the original, the new Nokia 3.1 blends a careful selection of materials into a perfect harmony with a stunning design. Its anodized machined metal frame and sculpted glass display deliver the perfect combination for both stand-out looks and comfortable feel in the hand. Subtle but striking metal accents are matched with dual diamond cuts for a premium finish.

Nokia 3.1 is our most affordable 18:9 smartphone, delivering the same screen ratio you get on modern flagships to give you more content with a single glance in a slim device frame. Just the right size for single handed use, it now packs a larger 5.2-inch HD+ display which is protected by damage resistant 2.5D curved Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 to keep it beautiful for longer.

Premium experiences

The Nokia 3.1 runs MediaTek 6750, an octa-core chipset, giving you twice the processor cores and a 50% performance boost on the previous generation so your phone can keep up with you. Featuring an upgraded 13MP auto-focus rear camera, Nokia 3.1 captures the memories that you’ll want to relive over and over while the wide-angle front camera fits more into every selfie.

Thanks to its full set of sensors - usually only found on premium phones - the Nokia 3.1 runs the latest apps and features effortlessly. Make the most out of popular AR apps like Pokémon Go and capture the whole scene with panoramic imaging.

Maurizio Angelone, Vice President Americas, HMD Global, said:

“Nokia 3 has been an extremely successful part of the Nokia smartphone line-up around the world. With so many people enjoying it every day, we’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback and a real motivation to refine our fans’ experience even further and bring Nokia 3.1 to the United States. We’ve made sure Nokia 3.1 delivers the perfect balance between power and design so our customers do not need to compromise.”

Pure, secure and up-to-date Android One

Nokia 3.1 is entering the Android One family where it joins the comprehensive range of Nokia smartphones already delivering an experience designed by Google that is smart, secure and simply amazing. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer more storage and battery life out of the box, as well as the latest AI-powered innovations from Google to help you stay ahead of the game every day. Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One program. This puts the new Nokia 3.1 among the most secure phones out there, always up to date with the latest Google services like the Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage.

By shipping with Android Oreo™ out of the box, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest features, including Google Assistant, Google Lens, Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 fantastic new emojis and battery-maximizing features like limiting background app use. The Nokia 3.1 comes ready for Android P.

Coming in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the Nokia 3.1 will be available on July 2 for $159 (not including tax).