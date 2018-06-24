Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have a bunch of paid upfront games with fair pricing, plus there are quite a few other standouts worth installing too. Most notably Evoland 2, Westworld Mobile, and Gorogoa, but you should also take a look at Toca Mystery House, King and Assassins, Suzy Cube, and The Franz Kafka Videogame. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android games release in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Evoland 2

Android Police coverage: Genre-hopping Evoland II comes to Android with a $5.99 launch sale ($9.99 regularly)

It's been a few months since Evoland 2 made its way to iOS. There was no doubt it would eventually land on Android, though the wait is always an inconvenience that tends to lower interest in games. So if you haven't had a chance to play this nostalgia-laced RPG on a competing platform, I totally recommend picking up the Android port. It plays just as good as it does on PC, and the touch controls work almost as well as using a controller. Best of all it's compatible with the Shield TV, making it a great couch potato game.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Limited time launch price until June 27th . Onboard on an epic RPG adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

Westworld

Android Police coverage: Westworld Mobile is available on Android a day early

Warner Bros' Westworld Mobile is a casual game designed to be played passively in your spare time throughout the day, much like Fallout Shelter. This is even more apparent once you take a look at all of the available in-game currencies, wait timers, and in-app purchases that just so happen to run as high as $99.99 per item. Sure, the interesting world can be fun to explore, and who doesn't enjoy collecting hooker robots, but ultimately the game feels stale, and the IAPs are simply too egregious for what they offer. But hey, if you enjoy that sort of thing, go ahead and grab this while you still can, after all, there is a lawsuit on the horizon.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Welcome to Delos. As a Trainee at Westworld, you’ve been granted access to the official Delos Park Training Simulation (DPTS), developed to help you learn all aspects of park operations and Host maintenance. Build and control the park, create and evolve Artificially Intelligent Hosts, and indulge the many human appetites of your Guests.

Toca Mystery House

Toca Boca is one of the few publishers I trust to release quality Android games designed for children. The pricing of its games is always fair, and in my opinion, the company's solid track record speaks for itself. Its latest release is called Toca Mystery House, and the gameplay consists of a few mini-games that fit the spooky house theme appropriately. So if you are looking for a new game for your kids that isn't filled with in-app purchases and gambling mechanics, Toca Mystery House is most assuredly a safe bet.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

There’s a strange house on a strange street in a strange part of town. Most people are scared of it, but I want to sneak inside. There are so many rumors, I don’t know what to believe Some kids say the top floor glows at night and that crazy aliens live up there. Some say that strange experiments are going on in the living room.

Peter Rabbit: Let's Go!

No Yetis Allowed's Peter Rabbit: Let's Go! offers an enjoyable mini-game collection all wrapped up in a delightful Tamagotchi-like experience. You can play nine different mini-games with Peter, and you can also feed and look after him as if he is your pet. So not only does this title offer quite a few interesting mechanics to keep your children entertained, the monetization is very fair too.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Join Peter, Benjamin and Lily in the magical world of Peter Rabbit™ in Peter Rabbit™: Let’s Go. From the creators of smash hit Pocket Shrek (6.5 million downloads), Peter Rabbit™: Let’s Go. brings the much-loved characters from the popular animated TV series to life on mobile and tablet.

King and Assassins

Asmodee Digital has been toiling away for years releasing digital adaptations of some of the best physical board games ever designed. Some may be wary that the company now owns too many properties for their own good, but in the mobile world this has actually worked out well for fans of the genre. That's why we are able to play through games such as King and Assassins on our phones and tablets. Not only is the physical version of King and Assassins considered a great asymmetrical fantasy game of strategy and deception, but the gameplay translates very well for mobile play.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Discover the digital adaptation of the renowned board game. Can you safeguard the King all the way to his castle? Danger abounds in an angry mob controlled by your opponent. Three assassins are planning to murder the monarch. Get ready for a fight – the hunt is on.

Amazing 3D environment and characters

Solo mode, pass & play and online multiplayer (2 players)

2 game boards available: the Market and the Alley of Shadows

Suzy Cube

Suzy Cube is a fantastic platformer that reminds me of Super Mario 64. Now, you won't be able to pan the camera, as it is fixed, but everything else about this release screams "classic platforming action." What really amazes me though is the fact that the touchscreen controls work so well. Commonly most mobile platformers suffer from poor controls, and yet Suzy Cube is a dream to navigate. If you're a platformer lover, pick this one up as soon as possible.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Oh no. The dastardly Skulls have stolen all the gold right out of Castle Cubeton. Only Suzy Cube has what it takes to recover the castle's lost treasure from those blustering bullies. Discover the simple joy of platforming in this bright, fun and surprise filled 3D game.

The Franz Kafka Videogame

If I were to create a game themed after Franz Kafka, I'd probably build a surreal puzzle game. So when I saw The Franz Kafka Videogame on the Play Store this week, it made total sense to me that someone else would come to the same conclusion. Luckily Denis Galanin also knows how to go beyond a simple idea to create something that is not only beautiful to look at, but a joy to play.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Franz Kafka Videogame is an original puzzle/adventure game inspired by the writings of Franz Kafka. The protagonist named K. gets a sudden offer of employment. And this event changes his life, forcing him to make a distant voyage. To his surprise, the world beyond his homeland appears to be not as normal as he would think.

Gorogoa

Gorogoa is a wordless, hand-drawn puzzle game in which people, objects, and places move across time and space. On top of that, its artwork is simply a pleasure to look at, not to mention very high quality for an indie game. Simply put, it is a work of art. It's also really short. Most people can beat it in under 2 hours. But hey, if you have money to burn and want to experience something that you won't usually see offered on our OS, Gorogoa is most definitely a great choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex. Jason Roberts created thousands of meticulously detailed hand-drawn illustrations, encompassing the impressive scope of Gorogoa's personal narrative.

Football Cup Superstars is a simple soccer game that will have you tapping on the screen to pass the ball as you avoid your competitors. If you make it to the end of the field, you get a chance at scoring a goal. The gameplay is casual enough that just about anyone can pick it up, though it does get old after a while since there isn't much to do other than passing the ball and scoring a goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Play one of the most accessible, exciting and fun arcade sports games in the world: Football Cup Superstars. You're free to choose your favorite national team from among the 32 qualified squads, find numerous sports superstars from around the world, each with their own skill and personality, and score your way to glory by becoming a soccer champion.

VectorMan Classic

Android Police coverage: VectorMan Classic is the latest SEGA Forever release on the Play Store

Vectorman is probably my favorite run and gun platformer released on the Sega Genesis, which is why it's so great to see it available on Android after all these years. Sadly the touch controls are awful, and the missing HID support means you won't be able to use a better control method or play on Android TV. Sega seriously needs to stop this madness and figure out how to develop quality ports instead of creating these lazily emulated classics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Only you, VectorMan, can save the last remaining humans from extermination by the evil dictator Warhead. Now available on mobile, play free and rediscover SEGA’s ground-breaking pre-rendered stunner. Brawl, blast, morph and bomb your way through 16 lethal levels of mechanized mayhem. Collect devastating power-ups and morph your body into killer weaponry to end the robots’ toxic reign.

Animaze!

Remember that riddle where a farmer has a chicken, fox, and chicken feed and needs to get them across a river, but can only move two at a time? That's what it's like playing Animaze. You'll have to constantly count and figure out how many mice, cats, and dogs can cohabitate a space without allowing too many to group up to kill the others. As you can imagine, the further you progress, the more challenging these puzzles become.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

Bring rival animals together in harmony. In this adorably tricky puzzle game, dogs and cats and mice are all separated by fences. It's up to you to remove those fences, but watch out: if you let dogs outnumber cats or cats outnumber mice, well... you'll see.

100 brain-teasing levels set across five periods of history

15 delightful animated cards to collect

Special puzzle-specific abilities: drop a box on a mouse to hide it from the cats.

Appearances from a couple more animals we might have forgotten to mention...

Hole.io

Multiplayer io games have definitely found a home on mobile, as it seems like a new one releases each and every week. Hole.io is the latest to hit the Play Store, and it's actually pretty good. You start out as a small hole, and as you move around you can suck up people and items in a city landscape. The more your hole takes in, the larger it becomes, and then you can start swallowing up every other player smaller than you. Ultimately you want to either be the last player standing or at the very least the player with the highest score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

--

The most addictive game. Enter the arena and face the other holes in a fierce battle. Eat everything in sight with your black hole and expand it to eat more. Show them who is the biggest hole in town. Bluetooth required. They need to be close enough to play.

MADOBU - Be the Dark Lord

111%'s MADOBU - Be the Dark Lord is a strange game that does not explain itself very well, but it can be fun for something that is quick and casual. From what I can gather, you have cards that can be upgraded by playing a timing mini-game. Once you feel you have improved your cards enough, or can't upgrade them anymore, then you can take on crowds of enemies by shooting your newly updated powers at them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $7.99

--

Learn magics and fight war. Simple speed-tapping mini-game. Try various magic skills. Mix magics to get stronger, cooler effects. Be the darkest and strongest.

Train various magic skills : simple tap.

Strategy game : mix different magics

Destroy enemy troops : test yourself out there.

Defeat different stages and bosses

Check out leaderboard

Pinfinite - Endless Pinball

Pinfinite - Endless Pinball offers exactly what its name implies. It's an endless pinball game that works just like any other endless runner. Your goal is to continue moving upwards at all costs, and you will do this on an endless amount of pinball boards with flippers on each side. The higher up you go, the more difficult it becomes to keep the ball moving upwards. If you fall back too much, it's game over, so you'll have to make sure you hit the pinball accurately each and every time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Pinfinite is a cute modern spin on a classic game. Climb the endless pinball table discovering new balls and powerups while you aim for the top score. Simply tap left or right on the screen to control your flippers.

Free to play.

Endless challenging gameplay.

Fun and easy controls.

Compete with friends via online leaderboards.

⚯ ONE LINE

∞ Infinity Games are quickly becoming one of my favorite mobile developers. Not only do its games often have a very specific look and feel, those titles actually offer some of the best mind-bending puzzle gameplay on the platform. ⚯ ONE LINE is the company's latest release. Your goal is to go from point A to point B while only tracing a single line between the two. It may seem easy at first, but trust me when I say that your brain will be twisted into a thousand knots by the time you complete the entire game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $22.99

--

⚯ ONE LINE is a brain game. The best snack to activate your brain every time wherever you are. Routine and the excessive use of technology tend to numb your brain with certain behaviors and patterned ways of thinking, lowering your creativity and IQ levels day after day. Thinking on this, every occasion is a good one to give your brain a push.

Galaxy Warrior: Space Battles

Galaxy Warrior: Space Battles offers solid shoot 'em up arcade gameplay in the palm of your hand. You can choose from two different control schemes that both work well as you fight you way through hordes of futuristic NPCs and bosses. The graphics are stellar, and the in-app purchases aren't all that bad. This is definitely worth a look if you are a huge SHMUP fan.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

--

Galaxy Warrior is a thrilling shoot 'em up game with unbelievable visual effects. Experience the world of an alternative future of the Earth and get caught up in a plot of a full-on space saga. It would seem that there is nothing to discover in the Solar System. But in the most remote corners of the Universe mankind has come up against cruel resistance.

Baseball Megastar

A new baseball game released when every sports app coming out is some sort of soccer game? Talk about going against the grain. Baseball Megastar is all about climbing the ranks as a rookie batter in the major leagues. You'll have to work your way up to superstardom by playing to the best of your abilities. Luckily the gameplay is easy to pick up, and the controls work well enough to get things done without too many headaches.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Step up to the plate in Baseball Megastar as you take on the role of a rookie batter trying to make it big as a professional Baseball player. Do you have the talent to progress from being a local hero, in the minors, into a legend in the Big League - becoming the ultimate Baseball Megastar.

Tomb of the Mask

Tomb of the Mask was initially published for Android by Happymagenta UAB in February 2017, but the game was eventually pulled off of the Play Store. This week it makes a return thanks to Playgendary. The gameplay is still as great as it ever was, though the in-app purchases have doubled from the original $50 price point to today's $99.99 per item ridiculousness.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Tomb of the Mask is an arcade game with an infinite procedurally generated vertical labyrinth. Seeking for adventure you get into a tomb where you find a strange mask. You put it on and suddenly realize that you can now climb walls - easily and promptly. And that's when all the fun begins.

Crossword Safari: Word Hunt

Kongregate's Crossword Safari: Word Hunt is an enjoyable crossword puzzle game. You will be tasked with creating words out of a set few letters at the bottom of the screen. The thing is, you'll have to make sure each word fits in the empty spaces given. There are over 500 levels to explore, and new daily challenges are added every single day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Welcome to the world’s most charming crossword game. Join a colorful cast of characters on their journey across exciting vistas such as tropical islands, lush forests, and explosive volcanoes. Work your way through brand new game modes and challenging levels. It’s a game that’s easy to learn, but difficult to master. Join the adventure today.

Darkness Rises

Once you play a few minutes of Darkness Rises, it becomes very clear that it is a Nexon release. Sure, the character creation offers one of the best systems on the platform, and the graphics are beyond phenomenal, but the gameplay is just as stale as every other free-to-play action RPG that's come from the company. Once you take into account the large number of in-app purchases, you'll see that there's little reason to recommend the game unless you are into the endless gameplay hooks used in similar titles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Darkness crawls throughout the land and within it lurks a horde of ferocious demons ready to breach our gates. The path ahead will be grueling, but you must persevere and descend into hell itself to destroy this evil before it ravages our world. Darkness Rises is a revolutionary Action RPG that blends gorgeous graphics, innovative gameplay, and intense boss battles, all within the palm of your hands.

Monkeynauts

Monkeynauts is a pixel-based idle tapping game. Your job is to discover the hidden mysteries of the galaxy by launching rockets into the monkeyverse. As you complete your missions, you'll earn some sweet rewards as you ultimately try to discover new pixel art planets. More or less it plays like the majority of idle games on the Play Store. It just happens to have a very humorous theme that sets it apart from the rest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

This a clicker game… in outer space. Players embark on a journey to meet new species of monkeys, claim rewards for completing missions and discover new pixel art planets. Gather two of the same monkey species and make them evolve. Buy upgrades and power ups at the store and accelerate your expedition.

Z-Day: Hearts of Heroes

Z-Day: Hearts of Heroes is a new Game of War clone from KingsGroup Holdings. It has a zombie theme, but honestly, it plays just like every other Game of War clone out there. As you build up your base and train your troops, you'll also be able to go out into the game world and take on plenty of other players that aren't a part of your affiliation. The art is pleasant enough, and the familiar gameplay works as well as you would expect, but it's still hard to shake the feeling of "been there, done that."

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The World War has raged for years. Scientific experimentation has increased in an attempt to break the lethal deadlock. Experimental supersoldiers are common and the skies are dominated by huge Destroyers. The Allies were finally starting to gain the upper hand when the Invaders released the gas. It contained a chemical which caused the living, and the recently deceased, to rise as zombies…

Magnate

PlayStack is vying for the top idle gaming position on Android with its release of Magnate on the Play Store. Forget AdVenture Capitalist, Magnate takes everything a step further so that you will become the world’s wealthiest human. The game mechanics are very simple. Just tap a few times to get things going, then let the money roll in as you casually upgrade your numerous business ventures.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $134.99

--

JUST. ONE. MORE. TAP. Topping the Rich List is so last year…...now in a first for mobile, you can earn not trillions, but tredecillions and tap your way to glory by becoming the world’s richest Magnate in this new and highly addictive tycoon clicker. Start at the bottom running a hot dog cart and... tap, tap, tap your way to your very own property empire.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.