Rumors have been building in recent weeks about a possible Android Go device from Samsung, and a new report suggests the handset is being tested in a few different regions around the world. Initial testing is said to have taken place in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, markets you'd expect a budget Android Go phone to be targeted at, but it seems that the device is also being prepared for a launch across Europe, Latin America, and the rest of Asia.

According to SamMobile, the phone has the model number SM-J260G and will have specs similar to Android Go phones already on sale. A possible leaked benchmark reveals that the device will have an Exynos 7570 with four cores, 1GB of RAM, and it'll run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Versions of the phone (SM-J260F and SM-J260M) are apparently being tested in European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, as well as across South America, including Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. Not much else is known about the device at present, but Samsung appears to think there's enough interest for a global release of its first Android Go model. We'll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.