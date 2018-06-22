With certain carriers, Google Play offers the option to charge purchases directly to your cell phone bill. That option is now expanding to three new carriers in three new countries: Smart Cambodia in Cambodia; Entel in Chile; and America Movil Peru in Peru.

Some countries where certain providers allowed for carrier billing are now seeing additional carriers join in, as well:

Telia in Finland

Tri in Indonesia

Mineo in Japan

Strex in Norway

If you're a customer of any of these providers, you should now be able to set up carrier billing as your payment method in the Play Store. Happy shopping.