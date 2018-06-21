There's been a lot of chatter about Google Podcasts around here lately, but there are other podcast apps out there. The developers of one such app, the ever-popular Pocket Casts, have announced that the beta for the app, previously only available to some, will now be open to all users.

Pocket Casts made the change known on Twitter, cautioning prospective testers that the beta version of the app will occasionally be broken (such is the nature of beta testing).

Android users 🤖: Our previously closed private beta is now open to all. If you’re up for the occasionally broken build and like to test new features, you can opt-in here: https://t.co/W53Nqexr5Q — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 21, 2018

Pocket Casts made headlines last month when it was announced that the app had been acquired by the public radio group comprising, in part, NPR. If you're feeling brave, you can sign up for the beta now on Google Play.