For smartphone users who are blind or visually impaired, Google TalkBack is a vital tool that facilitates eyes-free operation of any Android device. TalkBack is just one aspect of the app, however, and that's probably why Google has renamed it Android Accessibility Suite.
As well as TalkBack, which offers enhanced aural and vibration feedback, the suite also comprises Switch Access, for controlling your phone without using the touchscreen, and Select to Speak, which reads anything on the screen aloud with a tap. The rebranding comes with version 6.2 of the app, along with a few feature improvements.
Take a look at the full changelog below:
•New name: We renamed the TalkBack app "Android Accessibility Suite." Android Accessibility Suite includes the TalkBack screen reader, Switch Access & Select to Speak.
•TalkBack: Focus management, Android TV improvements.
•Switch Access: New settings, improved spoken feedback for use without looking at the screen
The update is incremental in all but name, so everything should work just as before. The app will update through Google Play, but you probably wouldn't know as the individual services are still named the same in the settings. Interestingly, on my Pixel 2 XL with Android P Beta 2, it's showing as version 7.0 instead of 6.2.
If you don't want to wait for it to update automatically, we have v6.2 for Android, Wear OS, and Android TV on APK Mirror.
- Thanks:
- Fedor von Bock,
- Carlos Rodriguez,
- and Aviral Sangal
