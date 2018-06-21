The Play Store is home to all kinds of services you can subscribe to. Now, you're able to view all the apps you're paying a recurring fee for through Google Play in a single convenient subscriptions center, accessible from the the left-hand menu in the Play Store on both mobile and desktop.

Subscriptions on Google Play are growing 80 percent year over year, Google says, so a way to manage them all will be handy for a lot of people. From the subscriptions center, you're able to view services you're subscribed to, see when they renew, manage payment methods, and cancel or renew services.

Users who don't have any subscriptions will be directed to a list of services they're able to subscribe to through Google Play. It's worth noting that subscription services that don't allow payment through Google — like, as of May, Netflix — won't show up in the subscriptions center.