Google spent a lot of time at I/O last month talking about Google Assistant. There was that wild Duplex demo, "pretty please" mode for kids, and Continued Conversations. The latter feature saves you from saying the trigger phrase for every single command, and it's starting to roll out today. However, not everyone will have access just yet.

Continued Conversation is off by default, so you'll need to dig into the Assistant settings to change it. Go to Settings > Preferences > Continued Conversation to turn it on. This setting will apply to all Google Home speakers tied to your Google account. When enabled, Continued Conversation keeps the speaker active for up to eight seconds after completing an action. You can begin speaking during that time to start another command without saying "Hey Google." It's a much more natural way to interact with Assistant.

Continued Conversations work on the Google Home, Home Max, and Home Mini. The LEDs will remain illuminated whenever Continued Conversations keeps the speaker awake, and you can always check your account activity to see what Assistant has heard. This feature is launching first in US English only. Google hasn't announced a timeline for broader availability, but hopefully it won't be too long.