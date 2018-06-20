Everyone loves vertical video, right? Well, we've got good news for you; Instagram has unveiled IGTV, a new video app with longer content exclusively in the beloved vertical format. Additionally, the company has just reached one billion users, which is no small feat.

Instagram is touting IGTV as "a new app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators." Heading on the app right now reveals a pretty limited selection of videos, with the only person I know on there being MKBHD, but that'll probably change as time goes on. The selections are overlaid over the videos themselves, and once you've selected a video, you can tap the background to enter full-screen mode. Once you're there, you can like the video, comment on it, and share it via DM.

The videos can also apparently be viewed via the regular Instagram app, though the "IGTV" option doesn't seem to be popping up in creators' stories just yet. For now, if you want to check the app out, you can download it via the app widget below or from APK Mirror.