August's Smart Lock Pro is a popular option for those looking to add a connected front door lock to their smart home setup, and now it's getting even better thanks to a new partnership. Integrating with the Alarm.com platform opens August's lock up to a wide ecosystem of smart home security solutions including DSC, Interlogix, and Nortek.

The integration brings new features to both the August and Alarm.com apps, such as a timed auto-lock, location-based reminders, and one-touch remote locking. If your door is unlocked at an unusual or suspicious time of the day, you'll also be able to get a notification to warn you of the unexpected activity.

Probably the best thing about Alarm.com is Scenes, which allows you to trigger an automated sequence spanning multiple devices within your smart home setup with just one command. Now your August Smart Lock Pro can tie into Scenes and be unlocked at the same time as other security systems are disarmed and your lights are turned on, or whatever else you would like to be triggered when you arrive home. By the same token, a command can also be used at the end of the day to lock, arm, and turn off the same devices.