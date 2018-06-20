Most people know of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, but there's a third, often-forgotten brother: the AT&T-exclusive Galaxy S7 active. One of the risks you assume when purchasing such a niche phone, though, is that updates may be delayed. Luckily, S7 active owners have only had to wait around two weeks longer than those with standard AT&T S7 and S7 edge phones have.
There were suspicions that an S7 active Oreo update would be coming soon based on its arrival at the Wi-Fi Alliance with 8.0 on board. According to both AT&T's support page and S7 active owners, the update is now rolling out. Weighing in at 1.5GB, it brings 8.0 Oreo with the April security patch, as well as FirstNet IOC2 (something for emergency first responders) and Mobile Hotspot APN support. The build number for this update is R16NW.G891AUCU3CRE7.
As stated previously, the update has been confirmed to be rolling out right now. So if you've got an S7 active, you might just want to head over to your settings and check for an update.
- Source:
- AT&T
Comments