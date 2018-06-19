Yahoo may be the blurry ghost of what it once was, but there's no denying that millions of people still rely on their Yahoo email addresses as a means of communication. For those users and the millions of potential new users who may be getting a smartphone for the first time soon, Yahoo is optimizing its Mail service by introducing a new app for Android Go and a new mobile web experience.

First up, the new Yahoo Mail Go is a lightweight version of Yahoo Mail that requires less than 10MB of install space and uses less than 50MB of RAM. However, it's built with the same architecture and has many of the same features of the full app. It works with other email providers such as Gmail and Outlook, supports search and attachments, and has plenty of other neat additions such as customizable swipe actions, themes, people notifications, animated GIFs, and smart understanding for coupons and travel details.

Yahoo Mail Go is free and already live on the Play Store, but it's not showing up as compatible with any of my devices, including the Nokia 1 (which runs Android Go). It will probably become properly available soon.

The next thing Yahoo is announcing is a new mobile web experience at mail.yahoo.com. This improved web interface has been rebuilt from the ground up to be interactive and instant — no more reloads for every action. It's also designed to offer a similar experience to the full app, whether in looks or in features. Infinite scroll for emails, a side menu with all the folders, quick actions for a chosen email, customizable swipe actions, multiple themes, suggestions for frequent contacts, and more contribute to that effect. If you want to give it a go, head over to mail.yahoo.com from your mobile browser and sign in.