Starz has announced that its channels are now streaming on YouTube TV. Subscribers can add all 14 Starz and Starz Encore channels to their service for $9 a month. That fee gives access to both live programming as well as Starz's on-demand content that includes originals and recent movie releases.

YouTube TV's cheeky update notes on the Play Store even mention the new addition:

Welcome the newest addition to our family of networks: STARZ! Now available as an add-on to your membership. Welcome the newest addition to our family of networks: STARZ! Now available as an add-on to your membership. Also, regular bug fixes and all that other stuff.

Nine bucks a month is almost a quarter of what a basic YouTube TV package costs, but options are rarely a bad thing. If you really need to watch "American Gods," here's another way to do it.