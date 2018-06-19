Earlier this year at I/O, it was revealed that Google Lens would soon arrive in camera apps by other manufacturers, including Motorola, LG, HMD/Nokia, and OnePlus. In the last case, the wait is unofficially over, as version 2.7.19 of the OnePlus Camera app brings a convenient Google Lens shortcut to the camera app for OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Camera app v2.6.108 (left) and v 2.7.19 (right), note the extra Google Lens shortcut at bottom left.

This new version of the app arrived at our sister site APK Mirror just two days ago, and it's possible that the origin stems from the upcoming Android P Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6. In our testing, it also works with the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3, though, and it should likely work for other OnePlus phones as well.

Those that install the update should see the new Google Lens shortcut appear on the bottom row in the pane which appears when swiping up from the area surrounding the shutter. Give it a tap, and it takes you to the same Google Lens screen accessible via the Assistant.

Parties that aren't interested in waiting for a future OTA which includes the addition of Google Lens can sideload the updated APK in the meantime by pulling it down via APK Mirror: