Nokia and HMD are at it again, releasing an update to Android 8.1 Oreo for another one of their devices. This time, it's the low-end Nokia 2 that was announced last October. The device launched with Nougat 7.1.1 and skipped the Android Oreo 8.0 release to wait for a direct jump to 8.1 with some under-the-hood optimizations from Android Go. That update is now available for beta testers.
If you own a Nokia 2, you can head over to Nokia's Beta Labs, register an account if you don't have one already, and enroll your phone's IMEI number in the test. Shortly after, you should receive a notification of a firmware update and you'll be able to download it and install it on your device. You can always leave the beta test if the release proves to be buggy or unstable, but you'll likely lose your data then so make sure you back up before you do so.
New on #Nokiamobile Beta Labs! #Nokia2 joins the #AndroidOreo party. Join us now #nokiamobilebetalabs to be the first to the test it! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/21VceyyYDG
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 19, 2018
Juho's announcement tweet didn't mention if the Android Go improvements are there, but hopefully they are so your phone can better handle demanding situations.
