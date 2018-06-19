In late May, we noted that a Spain launch for the Home and Home Mini was imminent after the duo showed up on a Spanish retailer's site. That wasn't entirely surprising given that Google had mentioned they'd be coming to Spain sometime in 2018. A few weeks later, the Home and Home Mini are now available from the Google Store not just in Spain, but surprisingly enough, also in Austria and Ireland.

Google hadn't mentioned that the Home and Home Mini would be coming to Austria and Ireland previously, so this is a bit of a surprise. In all three countries, the Home will cost €149, and the Home Mini €59. That's more than they cost here, which isn't unusual.

Here are the Google Store links for each country: