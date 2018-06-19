There are many countries around the world where you can register for a Google Play developer account but not a merchant account, meaning you can create as many apps as you want and distribute them, as long as you want them to be free. Four of these countries are getting proper merchant account registration support: Cambodia, Kenya, Uzbekistan, and Zambia.

If you live in any of these four locales, you probably very rarely see your country's name mentioned on Android Police, so this is our opportunity to say "Hello!" The news should also be very welcome for you, whether you're a developer wanting to distribute paid apps/games or a user looking for more high-quality relevant content.

The change just showed up on the Google Play Console help page, but we can't be sure if it's been live for a while or if it's still not live yet. If you're a developer, check it out and keep in mind that you'll be paid in USD in all four countries.