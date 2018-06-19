The LG V30S ThinQ just keeps dropping in price. The phone originally launched at an astronomical $929.99, but B&H quickly realized that nobody wants to pay that much for a slightly better V30 and dropped the price to $729.99. Near the end of May, the price dropped yet again to $679.99. It's now been reduced by another $80 to $599.99, but that price is available for today only.

At $599.99, the V30S almost starts being worth it. It sports a 6.0" 1440p OLED display, last year's Snapdragon 835 (unfortunately), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP + 13MP camera combo on the rear, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. The phone is also IP68 water-resistant and comes with LG's Quad DAC. It's powered by Android 8.0 Oreo.

This $599.99 price is part of B&H's Deal Zone for today, meaning that this price is only available for 11 more hours. It comes in both the Glossy Moroccan Blue and Matte Moroccan Blue colors, and shipping (or store pickup) is free. Hit the source link below to pick one up.