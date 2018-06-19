The team behind AR at Google is working hard to bring support to an ever-growing number of phones. While the initial launch was limited to Pixel and S8 phones, it quickly grew beyond that number. Still, most of the early phones were flagships or at least on the higher end of mid-range. With the latest update, we're now seeing ARCore expanding to some budget handsets.

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

New supported devices

Just like last time, a stack of new profiles is buried in an assets folder within the APK. Each device profile includes configuration settings and calibration data for the built-in sensors.

Unfortunately, many of the names are merely model numbers that aren't widely publicized, so I've done the best that I could to match them up. Some of these names might still be wrong, but the majority are straightforward enough. Here is the list I have been able to compile so far:

OnePlus 5T

All first generation Android One phones [sprout]

Huawei Huawei P20 Pro [HW-01K] – perhaps a different variant than we've seen before Huawei P10 special edition signed by Lionel Messi Huawei ? [HWINE] Honor 10 [HWCOL]

Sony Sony Xperia XZs [G8231, G8232] Sony Xperia XZ [F8331, F8332] Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro [H8116, H8166] Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact [H8314, H8324] Sony Xperia XZs TD-LTE 602SO (Sony Keyaki SS) [602SO] Docomo Xperia XZ SO-01J Docomo Xperia XZs SO-03J Docomo Xperia ? [SO-04K] Docomo Xperia ? [SO-05K] Xperia XZ SOV 34 (Experia X Zut Esu Boy Sanyon) Xperia XZs SOV 35 (Experia XSSS SOV 35) Xperia ? [SOV48]

Nokia Nokia 6 [PL2] Nokia 7 [B2N]

Xiaomi Xiaomi ? [Dipper] Xiaomi ? [Ursa]



Note: There are references to the dipper and ursa names that link them to the Xiaomi Mi 7 and Mi 7 Pro, but since those models appear to have been cancelled before release, it's likely these names are being used for another pair of handsets, probably in the Mi 8 generation.

I won't try to guess at how excited readers will be to see these most of these phones joining the list, but I do know there has been a lot of demand for the OnePlus 5T over the last few months. Both the 3T and 5 have been supported by ARCore for a few months, so it was a bit strange that the newer and more powerful 5T was absent.

If you have one or more of these phones, grab the APK from the Play Store or the link below and try it out on your phone to see if you've now got access to all of the fun toys ARCore promises.

