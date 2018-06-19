Amazon has announced that the Amazon Echo and other Alexa speakers from Bose and Sonos are coming to Spain and Italy later this year. In preparation for that, it is now expanding the Alexa Skills Kit and Voice Service to these two countries.

If you're a developer interested in creating voice experiences and skills for Alexa in Spanish or Italian, you can now either update your existing skills to support the two languages or create new ones. You can also target your skill so that it delivers relevant regional content for each country. Hardware manufacturers who want to make Alexa-embedded speakers can reach out to Amazon and ask for an invite for the Voice Service developer preview.

Amazon will be hosting two webinars with sessions for each country in July and will give away Amazon Echos to the first 100 developers who get their Spanish or Italian skill certified before July 31. If you're interested, check out the source links below for all the details.