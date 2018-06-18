Following their announcements in May, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music (and YouTube Music Premium) are going live today. YouTube Red and YouTube Music were previously only available in the US, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, but it's spreading to Canada and 11 European countries today as well. It's a big day for YouTube.
Here are all 17 countries that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are now available in:
The YouTube Premium website went live just a few minutes ago, and YouTube on the web has changed to YouTube Premium for me. The mobile app still says Red, but we'd expect that to change soon enough. Plus, the YouTube Music site now works for me, even if it does still say "Early Access" on the top right. YouTube is offering an introductory offer of three free months of YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music), something that had always been offered for YouTube Red if you knew which link to click. But if you were on the edge, perhaps this will give you some incentive to check YouTube's new stuff out. Bear in mind that you can now get YouTube Music separately for $9.99, though 99% of people will probably cough up the extra $2 to get YouTube Premium features as well.
