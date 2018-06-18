Some smartphone manufacturers have their own bootloader unlock tools, and LG is one of them. It made its debut back in 2015 with the H815 G4, but it's since added plenty more phones to the roster. Two of the latest phones to join are the G7 and V30, though only the European models are currently supported.

Here are the models and the markets they're sold in:

G7 (G710EM): Europe, Israel, Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

V30 (H930): Europe

V30 (H930G): Europe, Africa

So if you live in the US, you're unfortunately out of luck as of right now (unless you've imported one from another country). If you do have one of the European G7s or V30s listed above, you can see how to unlock your bootloader at the source link below.