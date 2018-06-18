Datally, Google's app that aims to reduce your mobile data consumption, launched in the Philippines about a year ago as Triangle. It got its current name and global availability last November. Now, Google's updated the app with a few new features, including setting data limits for guest users of your device and daily data limits for yourself.

Guest mode is meant for imposing data limits on people you lend your phone to. You choose the amount of data you want to allot in Datally before handing your phone over, and you can set a password for restoring full data privileges. Daily limits are more for keeping your own use in check, and let you set an amount of data your phone can use in a day before cutting you off.

Datally is also getting a feature that blocks apps you haven't opened recently from using your mobile data — Google says that for some, up to 20 percent of mobile data is used by apps that have gone unopened for a month or longer. Finally, there's now a Wi-Fi map that shows nearby open Wi-Fi networks and lets you rate the ones you've used.

According to Google, the average Datally user has seen mobile data savings of about 21 percent. That's not insignificant. If you find yourself frequently burning through your data before the end of your billing cycle, give it a shot.