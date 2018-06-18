Android P will come packing so many new features that it’s hard to keep up with what’s changed. One helpful function that slipped under our radar is the ability to have Wi-Fi hotspot turned off automatically when no devices are connected.

I don’t know about you, but I’m always forgetting to disable my hotspot after using it. It often stays on for days or weeks before I realize that it’s still active. With Android P, you never have to worry about it being enabled when you’re not using it.

Thanks to a new toggle inside the Wi-Fi hotspot menu, you can ask Android P to turn off your hotspot if no devices are connected. This disables the feature automatically when you’ve finished using it, preventing others nearby from trying to connect to your network.

Some Android devices with third-party interfaces already offer this feature, but it’s the first time it has been baked into stock Android by Google. Will you be using it when Android P rolls out to your phone?