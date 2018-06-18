Android 8.0 Oreo rolled out to the unlocked Moto Z in May. Now, the Verizon "Droid Editions" of both the Moto Z and Moto Z Force are getting the update. It comes with all the expected Oreo goodies — picture-in-picture support, notification improvements, and the like.

The update also brings with it improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance, and you'll no longer have to restart your phone when swapping SIM cards. A subtle tweak, but still nice. Here's the full, long changelog:

Current Software Update v14

The update is rolling out now. If you haven't received a notification for it yet, Verizon recommends checking the System Update option in your device's settings.