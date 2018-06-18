Android 8.0 Oreo rolled out to the unlocked Moto Z in May. Now, the Verizon "Droid Editions" of both the Moto Z and Moto Z Force are getting the update. It comes with all the expected Oreo goodies — picture-in-picture support, notification improvements, and the like.
The update also brings with it improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance, and you'll no longer have to restart your phone when swapping SIM cards. A subtle tweak, but still nice. Here's the full, long changelog:
Current Software Update v14
Software Version: OCL27.76-69-4
Android® Security Patch Level: 2018-05-01
This software update features:
- Latest Android security patches
- Improved Wi-Fi connectivity
- You no longer have to restart your phone when replacing a non-Verizon SIM with a Verizon SIM
Productivity
- Picture in Picture (PIP): A new split-screen window lets you use an app and watch a video at the same time.
- Autofill framework: With your permission, Autofill works together with Moto Key to avoid repeatedly entering the same information on a touchscreen keyboard. Securely stores your data.
- Smart text selection: When you select text, Android Oreo suggests relevant apps or intelligent actions. Select and double tap the correct portion of the text and automatically get names, addresses, phone numbers, web links and emails.
- Adaptive icons: Multi-shape app icons according to your system settings.
Device performance
- Apps run faster and smoother: New optimization provides improved performance of apps and games.
- Bluetooth audio enhancements: High quality Bluetooth audio codecs make your music sound even better.
- Better management of cached data: Every app has cache data limit. As the system needs to free up memory, it automatically deletes cached data from apps exceeding their limit.
- Battery-saving background restrictions: Android Oreo improves battery and memory optimization. Built on Nougat's battery life improvements, it's a power saving feature in addition to "Doze," which limits how often apps in background check location, scans Wi-Fi networks or accesses data.
- Stability improvements: Bugs and improved device stability.
Notifications
- Notification badges / dots: Oreo now provides "Unread" badges on top of home screen icons. Tap and hold an icon to get notification of what's new, and clear them by swiping left.
- Notification channels: Now you have more control over notifications. Apps have named notification categories. You can choose to receive notifications about specific topics.
- Snooze notifications: You can "snooze" notifications instead of dismissing them. They'll pop back up at the same level of importance.
- Notification bar: App icons are listed in the bar in hierarchical and more organized ways.
- Themed Notifications based on music cover art: You can customize background and text themes are customized in Notifications list and Lockscreen.
Calling Features
- Incoming Call: New layout, with a smaller contact image.
- Unlocked Mode - DECLINE and ANSWER call icons are red and green.
- Active Call: Changes in the User Interface to improve usability.
- Rejecting Call: Answer calls by swiping up on the screen. Swiping down rejects the call (replaces the Answer and Ignore icons).
- Swiping up on the message icon (bottom left of the screen) opens a pop-up screen, letting you send a text message to the call originator.
- Select one of the canned text options or write your own to send a text message and reject the call.
Security
- Easier to find security update information: The date of your most recent security update is available in Settings > Security & location.
- Google Play Protect: New Google Play™ Store security feature provides a visual display of app security scans and optimizes security by scanning apps for malware and viruses.
- Find My Device: (formerly Android Device Manager) Remotely locate, lock or erase your device if it’s lost or stolen. Find my Device has a new user interface, performance improvements and bug fixes.
- "Unknown Sources” setting removed: On Android Oreo, you no longer need to choose “OK to install apps from unknown sources”. Make sure you trust individual apps before installing them, then review and authorize each app.
Usability
- Quick settings improvements: Network, Connectivity and Battery indicators are at the top of the screen. Settings, Time, and Profile are now at the bottom.
- Quick settings toggles: Tiles act like a toggle to show more information. Tap the tile to turn on or off. Touch and hold to bring up Settings or tap the text to open the panel.
- Improved settings navigation: Find the right setting faster. Shorter, reorganized and easier to navigate.
- Redesigned Battery and Storage menu: Improved visibility and easier to read.
- App info / widgets: Easy access to app information. Just tap and hold icons on the Home screen, apps menu and Widgets list.
- Deep color: Wider range of colors in apps. Supports full color management, allowing apps to display images in their native format and quality.
- New and updated emoji: Do you speak fluent Emoji? Bring your words to life with all-new emojis, including redesigned human emojis with rounded and gradient shapes.
- New Phone / Call functions user interface: Redesigned user interface is cleaner and more organized.
Accessibility
- Accessibility shortcut: Provides quick access to Accessibility features.
- Accessibility volume: Adjust the Accessibility volume level on TalkBack separately from media volume level.
The update is rolling out now. If you haven't received a notification for it yet, Verizon recommends checking the System Update option in your device's settings.
